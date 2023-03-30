Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP: This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 4.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that wet-mills and processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.21, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA: This commercial property and casualty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.98, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

