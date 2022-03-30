Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

CF Bankshares CFBK: This bank holding company for CFBank, National Association in the United States which provides various banking products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

CF Bankshares Inc. Price and Consensus

CF Bankshares Inc. price-consensus-chart | CF Bankshares Inc. Quote

CF Bankshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CF Bankshares Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CF Bankshares Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CF Bankshares Inc. Quote

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.44, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton DHI: This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.93, compared with 5.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

D.R. Horton, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

D.R. Horton, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

