Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

CNO Financial Group CNO: This holding company which operated throughout the U.S. develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.95 compared with 18.81 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Global Industrial Company GIC: This company through its operating subsidiaries is a provider of industrial products principally in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote

Global Industrial Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.04 compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Global Industrial Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Industrial Company pe-ratio-ttm | Global Industrial Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Industrial Company (GIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.