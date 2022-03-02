Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Civitas Resources CIVI: This company is a carbon, neutral oil & gas producer, it is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, the company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Civitas Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civitas Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote

Civitas Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Civitas Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Civitas Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Civitas Resources, Inc. Quote

RBB Bancorp RBB: This Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp Price and Consensus

RBB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | RBB Bancorp Quote

RBB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.62, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

RBB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

RBB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | RBB Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.