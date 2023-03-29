Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C BWMX: This company which operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico with primarily focus on the home organization and solutions segment, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4 over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Crocs CROX: This is one of the leading footwear brands with its focus on comfort and style, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Crocs has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.55 compared with 19.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nucor NUE: This company which is a leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Nucor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.33 compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

