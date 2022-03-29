Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Teck Resources TECK: This company which is engaged in exploration for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.9% over the last 60 days.

Teck Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.61, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Trinseo TSE: This company which is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.34, compared with 31.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PBF Energy PBF: This company which is the leading refiner of crude, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.8% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.07 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Most Popular