Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia and supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3 over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.3 compared with 38.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Group CAR: This company which operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis Budget Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.37 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

James River Group JRVR: This insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Price and Consensus

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

James River Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.63 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.