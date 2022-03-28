Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:
Nexa Resources NEXA: This integrated zinc producer which is engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.
Nexa Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company which is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International ENVA: This online financial services which offer loans to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
