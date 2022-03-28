Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Nexa Resources NEXA: This integrated zinc producer which is engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company which is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International ENVA: This online financial services which offer loans to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


