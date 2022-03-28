Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 28th:

Nexa Resources NEXA: This integrated zinc producer which is engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.

Nexa Resources S.A. Price and Consensus

Nexa Resources S.A. price-consensus-chart | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

Nexa Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nexa Resources S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nexa Resources S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Nexa Resources S.A. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes TPH: This company which is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.21, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Enova International ENVA: This online financial services which offer loans to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.