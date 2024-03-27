Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 27:

Korn Ferry KFY: This company which provides organizational consulting services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Korn Ferry has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.41 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.62 compared with 23.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This omnichannel money remittance services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05 compared with 20.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

