Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Star Bulk Carriers Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.72 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Tesco PLC TSCDY: This grocery retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Tesco PLC Price and Consensus

Tesco PLC price-consensus-chart | Tesco PLC Quote

Tesco PLC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tesco PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Tesco PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Tesco PLC Quote

