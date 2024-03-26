Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 26:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.72 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tesco PLC TSCDY: This grocery retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Tesco PLC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
