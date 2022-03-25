Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Peabody Energy BTU: This coal company which advocates for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies serves metallurgical and thermal coal to customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 123.2% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.37, compared with 4.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

D.R. Horton DHI: This company is one of the leading national homebuilders, primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.99, compared with 5.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This realestate investment trust which focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of service-oriented retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the United states, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95 compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

