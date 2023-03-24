Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus

Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.57, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG pe-ratio-ttm | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that wet-mills and processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.76, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ingredion Incorporated PE Ratio (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated pe-ratio-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.37, compared with 27.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

