Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailer which includes the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 35.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company that manufactures and retails home furnishings prodcuts in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Newmark Group NMRK: This New York based company which operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation, advisory and loan servicing, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Newmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.46 compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

