Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ARLP: This a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Alliance Resource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 4.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN: This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.72, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

CB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CB Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.