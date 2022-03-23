Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Enova International ENVA: This online financial services company offers loans to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mitsubishi MSBHF: This Japan's largest general trading company which is engaged in business with customers around the world in every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitsubishi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62, compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Westlake Corp. WLK: This company which is a global producer and supplier of materials and innovative higher value-added chemicals and building products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.