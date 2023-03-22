Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus

Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote

Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.38, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG PE Ratio (TTM)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG pe-ratio-ttm | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote





Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ: This company that manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Canadian Solar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canadian Solar Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Canadian Solar Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX: This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

Betterware de México has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C PE Ratio (TTM)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C pe-ratio-ttm | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

