Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:

OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 36.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneWater Marine Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

Sonic Automotive SAH: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sonic Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

Sonic Automotive's FAS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sonic Automotive, Inc. Quote

Jabil JBL: This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services (EMS) it offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.61 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.