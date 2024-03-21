Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21:
Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus
Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Bank7 Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote
Henkel AG & Co. HENKY: This This diversified consumer products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus
Henkel AG & Co. price-consensus-chart | Henkel AG & Co. Quote
Henkel AG & Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.24 compared with 22.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Henkel AG & Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Henkel AG & Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Henkel AG & Co. Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.52 compared with 21.78 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Abercrombie & Fitch Company pe-ratio-ttm | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.