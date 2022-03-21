Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

Enova International ENVA: This company which is a provider of online financial services it offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.28, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Chico's FAS CHS: This company which is a specialty retailer of private label women's apparel, accessories and related products in United States and Canada for fashion-savvy women 30 years and older, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

Chico's FAS has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.50, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chico's FAS, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Chico's FAS, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

First United FUNC : This company which provides commercial banking services to businesses and individuals with a wide range of banking products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First United Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First United Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First United Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.







Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.