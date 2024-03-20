Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

International Money Express IMXI: This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Price and Consensus

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. price-consensus-chart | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.62 compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Quote

DNOW INC DNOW: This company which, is a supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

DNOW Inc. Price and Consensus

DNOW Inc. price-consensus-chart | DNOW Inc. Quote

DNOW INC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.75 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DNOW Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DNOW Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DNOW Inc. Quote

International Seaways INSW: This tanker company which, provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways Inc. Price and Consensus

International Seaways Inc. price-consensus-chart | International Seaways Inc. Quote

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.79 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

International Seaways Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

International Seaways Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | International Seaways Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DNOW Inc. (DNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.