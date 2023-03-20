Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL: This company owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.16, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fluent, Inc. FLNT: This digital marketing services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

Fluent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.35, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX: This direct-to-consumer company from Mexico carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de México has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

