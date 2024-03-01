Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL: This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.36 compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Rithm Capital Corp. RITM: This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 21.47 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO: This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.43 compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

