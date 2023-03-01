Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotivecompany which operates principally in Germany and internationally and develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.58 compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Henry Schein HSIC: This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.98 compared with 24.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras EBR: This utilities company which is involved in the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Centrais Eltricas Brasileiras has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

