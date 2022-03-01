Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 1st:

The Mosaic Company MOS: This Company is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

The Mosaic Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.10, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sonic Automotive SAH: This leading automotive retailers in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Sonic Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.66, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.