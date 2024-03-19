Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

General Motors GM: This company which is one of the world’s largest automakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.5 compared with 6.5 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co SHG: This company which, provides banking, financial products and services in South Korea and globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.75 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Partners GLP: This company which, is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.74 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

