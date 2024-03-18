Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT: This holding company that provides retail banking services in the south-central portion of Montana, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.12 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Money Express IMXI: This company which, offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.46 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Seaways INSW: This tanker company which, provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.74 compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

