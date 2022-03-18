Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

OneWater Marine ONEW: This premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 38.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greif GEF: This leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Photronics PLAB: This leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Photronics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.50, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.