Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

FS Bancorp FSBW: This company which operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7 over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Urban Outfitters URBN: This company which is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.53 compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ingredion INGR: This company which is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.56 compared with 51.50 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

