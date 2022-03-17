Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU: This coal company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 123.2% over the last 60 days.

Peabody has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.70, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Sonic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.61, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alcoa Corporation AA: This industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.6% over the last 60 days.

Alcoa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.23, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

