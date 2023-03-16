Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:
Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG Price and Consensus
Mercedes-Benz Group AG price-consensus-chart | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Mercedes-Benz Group AG pe-ratio-ttm | Mercedes-Benz Group AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.21, compared with 27.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG PE Ratio (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG pe-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
The Kroger Co. KR: This retailer from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus
The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote
Kroger has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.52, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Kroger Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Kroger Co. pe-ratio-ttm | The Kroger Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)
The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.
Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.See Stocks Now
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.