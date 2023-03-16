Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

March 16, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF: This automotive giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Mercedes-Benz has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY: This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.21, compared with 27.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Kroger Co. KR: This retailer from the United States carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Kroger has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.52, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

