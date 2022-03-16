Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Price and Consensus

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.50, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.83, compared with 34.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneWater Marine Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

RBB Bancorp RBB: This holding company for Royal Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp Price and Consensus

RBB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | RBB Bancorp Quote

RBB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

RBB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

RBB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | RBB Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.