Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:
Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Red River Bancshares, Inc. RRBI: This bank holding company for Red River Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Red River has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.98, compared with 12.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Northrim has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.41, compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
