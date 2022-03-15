Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI: This home-building company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.12, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This retailer of apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

