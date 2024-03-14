Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

International Money Express has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.15, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD: This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Skyward has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89, compared with 16.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DaVita Inc. DVA: This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.53, compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

