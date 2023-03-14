Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Atkore Inc. ATKR: This manufacturer of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Atkore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.30, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PLDT Inc. PHI: This telecommunications and digital services company from the Philippines carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

PLDT has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.38, compared with 17.37 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. EBR: This electricity transmission and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Centrais Elétricas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.24, compared with 17.37 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

