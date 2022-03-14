Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 14th:

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.2% over the last 60 days.

Oasis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.08, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

International Money Express, Inc. IMXI: This money remittance services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.64, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN: This global measurement and data analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Nielsen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.53, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

