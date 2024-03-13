Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.22, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI: This publicly owned investment manager carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90, compared with 11.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.50, compared with 21.60 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

