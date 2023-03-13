Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.45, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Merchants Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Merchants Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Merchants Bancorp Quote

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote

Build-A-Bear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This construction, mining, and utility equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.