Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Camden National Corporation CAC: This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus

Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote

Camden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62, compared with 21.63 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Camden National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Camden National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote

Stifel Financial Corp. SF: This financial services and bank holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Stifel Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Stifel Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stifel Financial Corporation Quote

Stifel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.84, compared with 21.63 for S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Stifel Financial Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Stifel Financial Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stifel Financial Corporation Quote

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital, Inc. Price and Consensus

InterDigital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

InterDigital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.39, compared with 21.63 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

InterDigital, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | InterDigital, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stifel Financial Corporation (SF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Camden National Corporation (CAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.