Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company which provides online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and seller of polymer resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design and home furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

