Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

ONEW has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.44, compared with 30.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR: This company which is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.36, compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

