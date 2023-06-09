Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. CCU: This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compañía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.56 compared with 18.50 for theindustry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This real estate investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

