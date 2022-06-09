Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.64, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.92, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

