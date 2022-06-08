Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.95, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.06, compared with 51.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The GEO Group, Inc. GEO: This company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

GEO has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.97, compared with 22.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

