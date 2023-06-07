Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Diversified HealthcareTrust DHC: This company that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vinci SA VCISY: This company that operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Vinci has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.99, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.64, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

