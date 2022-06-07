Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL: This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 94.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.