Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.

Continental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH: This home-builder that constructs single and multi-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Beazer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.73, compared with 3.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

