Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD: This mid-stream energy services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Enterprise Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Quote

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.46, compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Encore Wire Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This integrated digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.90, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.