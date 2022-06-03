Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.00, compared with 49.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU: This manufacturer of recreational powerboats carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Malibu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 37.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35, compared with 87.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

