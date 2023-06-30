Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobiles company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
Honda Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This company which operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Associated British Foods PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Associated British Foods PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV: This timeshare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Price and Consensus
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote
Hilton Grand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.22 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.