Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC: This automobiles company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Honda Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This company which operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Associated British Foods PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV: This timeshare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

Hilton Grand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.22 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Quote

